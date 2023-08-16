ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (Ambedkar Vada) and Dalitha Hakkugala Samithi have organised a conference to discuss government diverting funds for guarantee schemes, on August 16, 2023.

1. With just a week left for Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out the fifth and final orbit reduction manoeuvre on August 16. The manoeuvre commenced at 8.30 am. It was performed from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar continue district-wise meetings with MLAs who have been unhappy with fund allocation. Today, they are meeting MLAs from Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and Dakshina Kannada.

3. Congress is expected to send list of its choice of MLC candidates to the Governor. Umashree, M.R. Seetharam and Sudham Das figure in the list. One name that figured earlier — Mansoor Ali Khan — has been dropped.

4. Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (Ambedkar Vada) and Dalitha Hakkugala Samithi - Karnataka, Bengaluru District Committee, are jointly holding a conference on SCSP and TSP grants and the government’s attitude towards it. The government’s move of diverting 11% funds for guarantee schemes has riled activists. The conference will be held in J.C. Kumarappa Hall, 2nd floor, Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

Chamarajanagar district administration officials and senior Labour Department officials to participate in a day-long workshop on ensuring statutory benefits to contract workers in various government departments, boards and corporations.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru city police have identified more drug peddlers against whom provisions of Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act, which entails preventive detention and attachment of property, will be invoked. A proposal has been sent to the government for invoking these provisions against two persons, says Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain.

2. Quick coach watering facility will be commissioned at Mangaluru Junction railway station by October, says R. Mukund, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad, Southern Railway.

From north Karnataka

Various religious activities for the month of Shravana will be launched at Sharanabasaveshwara temple in Kalaburagi today.

