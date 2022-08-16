Top news developments in Karnataka on August 16, 2022  

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau
August 16, 2022 10:41 IST

Gururaj Poojary is one of the athletes to win a medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, U.K.

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to felicitate sportspersons from Karnataka who won medals in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha at 11 am

2. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer oath to new additional judges appointed to Karnataka High Court, Raj Bhavan Glass House, 5 pm

From north Karnataka

1. Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur will address a media conference in Kalaburagi on the current political situation

2. The State Government has decided to reopen schools near the golf course, despite the leopard not being traced in Belagavi. Advisories issued to students and teachers

3. Press meet of Iskcon temple in Hubballi regarding religious events at 11 am

From south Karnataka

Seminar on the journey and life of farmers on the occasion of 75 years of Independence, organised by State Sugarcane Growers’ Association in association with Raitha Sangha

From coastal Karnataka

1. Pumpwell-Padil section of erstwhile NH 75 is in a state of mess with potholes and craters after MCC began widening to four lanes.

2. A few traditional fishermen, who are providing kayaking service in Saligrama, celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the national flag on sand dune amidst the river.

75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru
On August 15, 2022, the 75th year of independence was celebrated at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar
