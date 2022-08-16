Top news developments in Karnataka on August 16, 2022
Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today
1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to felicitate sportspersons from Karnataka who won medals in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha at 11 am
2. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer oath to new additional judges appointed to Karnataka High Court, Raj Bhavan Glass House, 5 pm
From north Karnataka
1. Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur will address a media conference in Kalaburagi on the current political situation
2. The State Government has decided to reopen schools near the golf course, despite the leopard not being traced in Belagavi. Advisories issued to students and teachers
3. Press meet of Iskcon temple in Hubballi regarding religious events at 11 am
From south Karnataka
Seminar on the journey and life of farmers on the occasion of 75 years of Independence, organised by State Sugarcane Growers’ Association in association with Raitha Sangha
From coastal Karnataka
1. Pumpwell-Padil section of erstwhile NH 75 is in a state of mess with potholes and craters after MCC began widening to four lanes.
2. A few traditional fishermen, who are providing kayaking service in Saligrama, celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the national flag on sand dune amidst the river.
75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru
