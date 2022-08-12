Top news developments in Karnataka on August 12, 2022

Around 2,000 students from different schools participated in the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav rally in Kalaburagi to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, on August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

August 12, 2022 11:04 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Mines Safety Association is organising a national mining conclave at J.N. Tata Auditorium, IISc. campus from 9.30 a.m. Prabhat Kumar, Director General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, Dhanbad, will be the chief guest.

2. Noted singer Shivamogga Subbanna’s body would be kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra for the general public to pay their last respects 11 am onwards

3. Department of Public Libraries, Bengaluru, is organising Librarians Day and award presentation ceremony. The event will be held at City Central Library premises, West Zone, Hampinagar from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is organising the 915th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Kuluva Nulia Chandaiah. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event that will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 5 p.m. As part of the celebrations, there will be shehnai recital by Pt. Dr. S. Balesh Bajantri, Vachana Gayana by Raju Emmiganuru and a programme by various folk groups between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

5. Press conference by Karnataka Pollution Control Board Chairman Dr Shyam A. Thimmaiah regarding environmental friendly Ganesh festival, at Parisara Bhavan, 4 pm

Flag march in Bengaluru Police personnel march to Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru on August 12, 2022 | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

From north Karnataka

1. KBJNL continues to release water to Krishna river following more inflows

2. Media conference by Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge about the government allegedly forcing people to buy national flags that do not comply with norms.

3. Press meet by DSS State convener Arjun Bhadre about Independence Day celebrations.

4. Press conference by Basavaraj Sherikar about padayatra from Nittur to Kesari hill in Maharashtra

5. Press meet by Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath on faulty flags supplied by HDMC

From south Karnataka

1. Mysore City Corporation to celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav with a slew of programmes and competitions.

2. Theatre repertoire Rangayana to spell out details of programmes lined up to mark 75 years of independence.

3. World Elephant Day celebrations are being held at Bandipur today

From coastal Karnataka

1. Akhila Karnataka Janajagruthi Vedike, Belthangady, to organise a meeting of 1,270 alcohol de-addicted persons through 34 de-addiction camps conducted across the State in the last two years, at Dharmasthala.

2. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurates an exhibition on ‘Horrors of Partition’, organised by the postal department at Head Post Office in Mangaluru at 10 am.

3. Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra inaugurates a boat race in Mangaluru at 11 am to celebrate 75 years of independence