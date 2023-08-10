August 10, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST

1. Bengaluru-based ISRO releases images of Earth and Moon taken by cameras onboard Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

2. Cabinet meeting is scheduled today. Among the topics likely to figure in discussions is constant needling by JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on corruption charges.

3. Manipal Hospital is set to launch the Advanced Day Care Chemotherapy Centre today.

4. Narayana Nethralaya will showcase its utilisation of Artificial Intelligence and Biomarkers for conjunctivitis.

5. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering will jointly conduct a brainstorming workshop on the theme ‘Sated Bengaluru’ by involving students, faculty, public, RWA and NGOs to take suggestions for the city’s development. The workshop is at Dr. Premachandra Sagar Auditorium, DSCE campus, Kumaraswamy Layout, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

6. Ministry of Education and AICTE are holding valedictory ceremony of Kavach 2023 Cybersecurity Hackathon on AMC Engineering College premises on Bannerghatta Road from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

7. Bangalore University held a discussion on the book titled Spectrum of classical literature in Karnataka, written by Kamala Hampana, this morning.

8. Karnataka State Law University, in association with Ramaiah College of Law and other law universities, is organizing a two-day national conference on ‘Relevance of unenumerated rights within the constitutional framework’. Minister for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil will inaugurate the conference. Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru will be the chief guest. The programme is being held on the Ramaiah College of Law premises, MSRIT campus, M.S.R. Nagar, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

9. Samudaya Bengaluru will present Kannada drama Tughlaq, produced by Girish Karnad and directed by Sam Kutty Pattamkary, on the City Central Library premises in Hampi Nagar at 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mayor Shivakumar to visit stray dog rehabilitation centre at Rayanakeren in Mysuru.

2. Mysuru chapter of Indian Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers to hold a webinar on ‘Importance of Biofuels in Current Scenario’, on the occasion of World Biofuels Day.

From north Karnataka

1. Chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will inaugurate a workshop on child marriage prevention in Bidar, and review implemention of RTE Act, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

2. Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will launch Gruha Jyothi scheme in Yadgir.

3. Raita Sena chief Sobaradmath to hold press meet in Hubballi at 11 a.m. on misappropriation of funds in irrigation department.

From coastal Karnataka

SC and ST Morcha of BJP stages protest at war memorial in Udupi against State Government allegedly diverting ₹11,000 crore meant for Dalit welfare to implement five guarantees of Congress government.

