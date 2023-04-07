ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on April 7, 2023

April 07, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Ministers Bhagwanth Khuba and Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the inauguration of the party election media centre in Bengaluru. The CM is leaving for Delhi today for BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting on April 8 to select candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections.

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leaving for Delhi this evening ahead of BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting, scheduled to be held on April 8, to select candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections.

2. R V Educational Institutions is organizing milestone celebrations of R V Teachers College - 70 years, R.V. Teachers Training Institute - 70 years, R.V. Girls High School - 60 years, NMKRV PU College - 50 years and NMKRV College for Women - 50 years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the chief guest. Minister for Higher Education Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy will be the guests of honour at the event that will be held at NMKRV College for Women, Jayanagar III Block, from 11 a.m.

3. Sri Ram Navami music programmes in Bengaluru:

A. Vocal concert by Amrita Murali and party at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Vocal concert by Ramakrishnan Murthy and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali, Special Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

C. Vocal concert by Thrissur Brothers and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

D. Carnatic classical music concert by Lakshmi Nagaraj and Indu Nagaraj and party, Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar from 6.30 p.m.

E. Mani Krishnaswamy Academy will present Manjunada Music concert at 9.25 a.m. and Lalithakala Kalaposhaka Mani award presentation programme at Seva Sadana Auditorium, Malleswaram 14th Cross, from 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Section 144 imposed in Shorapur constituency after stone pelting between Congress and BJP workers

2. Press meet by Dalit leader Ravi Madankar and Arjun Bhadre (11.30 am)

3. Karnataka Janapada Parishat members A. K. Rameshwar and C. S. Malipatil will address a press conference (11.30 am)

4. A police sub-inspector of Basavakalyan taluk has been trapped by the Lokayukta

5. Congress faces unrest and possible rebellion in its ranks over distribution of tickets in Belagavi district. Family members of ailing veteran leader D.B. Inamdar hold a meeting with their supporters in Kittur.

6. Rebellion in Dharwad district Congress unit with announcement of party ticket to Vinay Kulkarni and Santhosh Lad. Aspirants to contest as independents.

7. Nearly 400 stolen mobile handsets recovered by Hubballi-Dharwad police through new initiatives

From south Karnataka

1. MLC A. H. Vishwanath to address a press conference

2. Congress leaders to address a press conference

3. Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum to launch a campaign titled ‘Defeat BJP and Save Reservation’. Congress leader Yathindra and others are taking part.

From coastal Karnataka

Inauguration of a workshop for BJP election management committee, Canara High School, Dongarakere, 11 am

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US