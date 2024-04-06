April 06, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

1. With exactly 20 days left for the April 26 elections for 14 constituencies in Karnataka and scrutiny of nominations over, candidates across parties have hit the campaign trail, even though sweltering heat is not making it any easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are campaigning in Kolar today, a constituency that has seen intense infighting before the candidate’s name was announced.

3. Jagrutha Karnataka, a civil society group, has called for an open debate on whether or not Karnataka has suffered injustice in tax devolution and drought relief at the hands of the Centre. The organisers have sent invitations for the event, being held at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru at 5 p.m. today, to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others. The latter has confirmed his participation. It will be also be livestreamed.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. BJP State president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra hoisted the flag on the occasion of 44th BJP foundation day at the BJP office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ in Bengaluru this morning. Party leaders and workers listened to the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lok Sabha election State in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and others participated.

5. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, is organising an open house, an event that displays a wide range of academic programmes, state-of-the-art infrastructure and the campus life in the institute. The event features workshops, engaging quizzes, and career-focused career assessment tests and interactions. The open house will conclude with a performance by stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian. The event will commence at MAHE Bengaluru campus from 9.30 a.m. For registration, use this link

6. Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore will host its 49th convocation today. T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Steel, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. The programme will be held on the IIMB premises on Bannerghatta Road, at 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Kauvery Hospital Group inaugurates its second unit in Bengaluru and 12th Tertiary Care Hospital. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at 2371/3, HAL Airport Road, Marathahalli.

8. Canvas Art Gallery will present Kala Manthan, an exhibition of art works by Anurba Das, Gautam Bansal, Biji Nagesh, Mallika Bulusu, V. Raju, Venkatesan K.I., Usha Bala, Nagai Manoharan, S. Saraswathy and Bhanu Gonani. The exhibition will be inaugurated in the gallery, No. 10, Bannerghatta Road, 2nd Floor, at 6 p.m.

9. Mysuru Santhe, a two-day summer carnival showcasing handicraft and handloom of Mysuru will begin today.

10. New Mangaluru Port Authority registers 10.36% growth in cargo handling, nets ₹551 crore surplus in 2023-23. The port is hopeful of crossing handling of 50 million tonnes of cargo in 2024-25, its golden jubilee year, if all roads connecting Mangaluru are open throughout the year.

11. A suspected group of armed Maoists visited a house at Cheru village under Kadaba police station limits in Dakshina Kannada on the night of April 4 and left with groceries. A Maoist activist had died in an encounter with ANF at Palligadde near Cheru in 2012. Suspected Maoists have been spotted for the third time on the border of Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada districts since March 16. Earlier in February, they were reportedly spotted in Kolluru area in Udupi district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.