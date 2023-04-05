Top news developments in Karnataka on April 5, 2023

April 05, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

1. Political parties continue to hold meetings and consultations to finalise tickets for Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled on May 10. Congress to continue meetings in Delhi today, while BJP’s meeting is on April 8. JD(S) has said it will announce names in a day or two.

2. SC/ST Cell and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre is organizing a national seminar on India’s contemporary challenges and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s thoughts. Inaugural address will be delivered by Prof. Kancha Illaiah Shepherd, Indian political theorist, writer and Dalit rights activist. The seminar will be held at Dr. H.N. Auditorium, Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University on Mysuru Road, from 10.30 a.m. onwards

3. Sri Ramotsava music programmes in Bengaluru:

A. Veena and flute recital by D. Balakrishna and Vamshidhar and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 5.15 p.m.

B. Special concert by Dr. Pallakad Ramprasad and party, at Sree Ramaseva Mandali, special pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

C. Vocal concert by Malladi Brothers and party at Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m.

D. Light music by M.D. Pallavi and party, Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, from 6.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Kannada organisations in Belagavi criticise Maharashtra government for announcing extension of healthcare scheme to residents of 865 border villages in Karnataka.

2. Officers on poll duty to conduct first randomisation of EVM units in Belagavi

3. JD(S) leader Kedaralingayya Hiremath to join Congress in Kalaburagi.

4. Babu Jagjivanram Jayanti being observed in Kalaburagi.

From south Karnataka

Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University will organise a two-day national seminar on ‘Performing Arts: Teaching and Practice’.

From coastal Karnataka

Kannada book Mata Pettige, written by journalist P. B. Harish Rai, will be released at Mangaluru Patrika Bhavan today at 11.45 a.m. The book has recorded the election details of coastal districts from 1952 to 2022.