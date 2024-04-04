April 04, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

1. Today is the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of elections to 14 constituencies in Karnataka to be held on April 26. Among those filing nominations today are H.D. Kumaraswamy and Dr. C.N. Manjunath. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 5, and April 8 is the last day for withdrawal of candidature.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. A day after K.S. Eshwarappa was rebuffed and not given an interview by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being summoned to New Delhi, he is expected to file his nomination as a rebel candidate from Shivamogga where the BJP has nominated party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra. Mr. Eshwarappa had abided by the leadership’s direction to desist from contesting the Assembly elections in 2023 in the hope that the party would reward him by giving the ticket to his son. Blaming Mr. Yediyurappa for his son missing out on the party ticket, he had declared that he would contest against Mr. Raghavendra in Shivamogga.

3. Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Bengaluru to meet various professional groups, merchants and others ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Efforts are under way to rescue a two-year-old child who fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Vijayapura district yesterday. Satwik Mujagond fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house. Officers dropped pipes to supply oxygen to the child who is believed to have fallen, head first, to a depth of around 20 feet.

5. Department of Posts is commencing door delivery of mango boxes in Bengaluru today. The venture will be launched by the Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, and Postmaster General, Bengaluru Headquarters Region, Bengaluru GPO premises, at 5 p.m.

6. To mark the birth centenary celebration of Dr. Raja Ramanna, National Institute of Advanced Studies is organising a panel discussion on “The relevance of traditional wisdom in modern science”. The panellists include Dr. Ngawang Samten, Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, Dr. Thimmappa Hegde and Dr. H.R. Nagendra. The programme will be held at JRD Tata Auditorium, NIAS, Indian Institute of Science campus, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

7. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce will launch the autonomous status, which was conferred by the UGC, Government of Karnataka and Bengaluru City University, from academic year 2024-25. Prof. S. Niranjana, Vice-Chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, will be the chief guest. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru City University, will participate as the guest of honour. The programme will be held in ESB Seminar Hall 1, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Mattikere, at 11 a.m.

8. AMC Engineering College is organising an event on the theme of “Innovation, design, and entrepreneurship for school principals, faculties, and students”. The event will be held in the college premises, 18th KM, Bannerghatta Main Road, Kalkere, between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

Related stories Why a sweltering Bengaluru needs more than reactive measures to address heat-stress