Top news developments in Karnataka on April 4, 2022

Bhaskar Rao, former Commissioner, Bengaluru City Police

April 04, 2022 10:59 IST

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today

1. Former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who resigned from IPS recently, is set to join Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi today. He is expected to contest the coming Assembly elections.

2. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani is in Bengaluru today to take part in a zonal conference of States and other stakeholders.

3. Sakala Mission, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms: ( E Administration), will launch updated website. It will be presided over by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh.

Advertising

Advertising

4. Subsidiary Training Centre of Border Security Force will witness passing out-cum-attestation parade of 446 constables. It will be attended by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

5. The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) has a new exhibition, Birdsong, which explores the science behind bird vocalisations, as well as the influence of birds on music and culture. The exhibition, which will be on display at the IME for a period of four months. Details about the exhibition can be found on the IME’s website www.indianmusicexperience.org.

From south Karnataka

MUDA Chairman and Commissioner will give details of the budget that was presented recently and the Authority’s plans of catering to the demand for sites in Mysuru from over a lakh aspirants besides projects on affordable housing for which a survey was carried out receiving good response.

From north Karnataka

1. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy to visit Kalaburagi.

2. Some crops in Athani and surrounding areas in Belagavi district were damaged after heavy rainfall. Farmers are demanding compensation.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A V Ramana, chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority, will spell out the achievements of the port and on future projects..

2. Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Hitarakshana Vedike to discuss some of the nagging issues related to the temple town, which draws thousands of devotees every day.