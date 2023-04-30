Top news developments in Karnataka on April 30, 2023

April 30, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing public conventions in Kolar, Channapatna and Belur besides taking out a road show in Mysuru today; Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi will address public campaigns in Belagavi.

2. Cha Ra Na and Impu Sangeetha Samsthe’s singers will present Nayaka Gayaka remembering Dr. Rajkumar and Dr. P.B. Srinivas. The programme will be held at Wadia Hall, Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi from 5 p.m. onwards.

3. Shreshtha Heritage Foundation and Government Chhau Dance Centre, Jharkhand, will present an Odissi dance by Madhulita Mohapatra at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Karnataka State Bharat Scouts and Guides premises, on Palace Road from 5 p.m. onwards.

4. Grand Flea Market’s Bengaluru Art and Crafts Mela will be held at the Chitrakala Parishat’s premises on Kumarakrupa Road, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

5. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Carnatic music concert by Abhishek Raghuram and party at Sree Ramaseva Mandali, Special Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamrajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Belagavi district today.

2. Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar says BJP planning to target opponent using Lokayukta and IT department.

3. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address poll rallies in Wadi and Aland in Kalaburagi and Raichur.

4. Scheduled Caste Horata samiti district president Lachappa Jamadar will address press conference in Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Mysuru on Sunday evening. The PM’s cavalcade will take the Dasara procession route. The BJP plans to have cultural and folk troupes all along the 4 km route to create a Dasara ambience.

2. As campaigning intensifies for polls, SVEEP committees too have their own campaign going on and are working overtime to increase voting percentage.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. BJP national president J.P. Nadda will visit the family of Praveen Nettaru, the BJP Yuva Morcha leader who was killed allegedly by the PFI cadre, at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada. The BJP got a new house constructed for his family. Later Mr. Nadda will address an election rally at Sullia town, 5 pm.

2. Press meet by B.M. Farooq, MLC, regarding H.D. Deve Gowda’s visit to Mangaluru on May 1, 9.30 am.

3. Press meet by Supriya Shreenate, spokesperson, AICC, 10.30 am.