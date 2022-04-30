Top news developments in Karnataka on April 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated various irrigation projects related to Upper Bhadra Project at Jagalur in Davangere district on April 29, 2022.

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in a conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts in New Delhi. It remains to be seen if he will be meeting central leaders to discuss cabinet expansion.

2. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, will hold its 24th annual convocation today with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor, presiding over. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, will be the chief guest.

3. Department of Kannada and Culture will hold ‘Maneyangaladalli Maathukathe’ with poet B.R. Lakshman Rao as chief guest. The event is at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, 4 p.m.

4. Bahutva Karnataka is holding a protest against the ‘everyday oppression faced by Dalits, Muslims and Christians’ at Freedom Park, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

5. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is organising a lecture on career opportunities for engineers in public sector units with focus on oil and gas industries, by Vidyadhar S. Salimath, former General Manager (Electrical), ONGC, Mumbai, on institution premises at No. 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, 5.30 p.m.

6. The 84th Sri Rama Navami Global Music Festival will today feature Carnatic music concert by Priya Sisters and party, Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, 6.30 p.m.

7. The 29th Sri Rama Navami Music Festival of Sri Vani Kala Kendra will feature Bharathanatya performance by Ananya, 5.30 p.m., Carnatic vocal concert by Saketharaman at 6.30 p.m. at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwaranagar.

From south Karnataka

1. Members of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Parshuram M L and Shankarappa will receive complaints of violation of child rights and excesses against children in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru at a hearing to be held in Child Development Officer's office in Periyapatna.

2. Bengaluru-based tech company that claims to have developed the world's first web 3.0 digital platform for excellence in sports to make a presentation before stakeholders in the field of sports in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to inaugurate development works in Hubballi

2. VC of KLE tech university will give details on convocation in Hubballi

3. National secretary of AIKKMS to address mediapersons in Dharwad on farmers' issues.

From coastal Karnataka

1. B.A. Vivek Rai, former vice-chancellor, Kannada University, Hampi, and Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, will release a Kannada book ‘Karavali Kathanagalu’ written by K. Chinnappa Gowda, former vice-chancellor, Karnataka Folklore University, in Mangaluru. Mr. Gowda had earlier translated seven Tulu works into English along with late B. Surendra Rao, a professor of history at Mangalore University.

2. Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar will participate in a series of meetings and programmes in Udupi district today. It includes performing ‘guddali pooje’ for road development works at Karkala and participating in Arogya Raksha Samithi meeting in Karkala.