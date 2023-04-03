Top news developments in Karnataka on April 3, 2023

April 03, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

1. All political parties are busy finalising their final list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections on May 10. JD(S) is likely to decide on Hassan seat, which has been a bone of contention within H.D. Deve Gowda family.

2. BJP is inaugurating it’s State election office in Bengaluru today, attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others.

3. Indira Gandhi National Open University, Regional Centre, Bangalore, is holding the 36th convocation ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University Dr. Jayakar S.M. will be the chief guest at the event at Shivarathreeshwara Centre, Gate No. 2 and 3, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, from 12.30 p.m. onwards.

4. This is the season of Ram Navami concerts. Some performances are lined up for today at various venues:

A. Hindustani vocal recital by Jayateerth Mevundi and party, Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 5.15 p.m. onwards.

B. Bansuri recital by Pravin Godkhindi and party, Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, from 6.30 p.m.

C. Concert by Bharath Sundar and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m.

D. Harikatha by Dushyanth Sridhar and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Former Minister and BJP MLC A H Vishwanath to hold a ‘repentance satyagraha’ near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in front of law court complex in Mysuru to ‘repent helping BJP to come to power’. He was among the 17 MLAs who defected to BJP, bringing down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

2. JSS College of Pharmacy to hold a workshop on Connecting Research, Education, Innovation and Entrepreneurship to identify solutions for local medical problems

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar inaugurates cartoon exhibition for voter awareness at Eric Mathias Hall, St. Aloysius College.

2. SCDCC Bank will announce annual results at the bank headquarters at 12.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, district president of Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha, is set to raise the issue of DCC Bank sanctioning loans to farmers, but money not being transferred to farmers’ bank accounts.

2. Dalit Sangharsha Samiti State convener Arjun Bhadre to speak on the synonyms of SC ‘right’ castes, which he claims are to be in 5.5% reservation group within SCs, but are being wrongly included in the 1% group.

3. Federation of Lingayat Associations will meet in Belagavi to demand larger share of tickets from all parties.

4. KLE Tech University convocation in Hubballi.

