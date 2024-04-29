April 29, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Incumbent BJP MP from Chamarajanagar and former Union Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, passed away early in the morning. He was 76. The six-time MP from Chamarajanagar and two-time MLA from Nanjangud in Mysuru district was ailing for some time. Prasad had earlier this year announced his retirement from electoral politics, marking an end to his almost 50 years in public life. The Dalit leader had started his political career with the erstwhile Janata Party in 1976 before joining the Congress in 1979. He also had a stint in the JD(S), JD(U), and the Samata Party before joining the BJP.

2. Multiple political rallies by State and national leaders in north Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed four rallies yesterday in Karnataka, is scheduled to hold another rally in Bagalkot this morning. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will address an election rally at Gurmitkal in Yadgir district. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meetings at Sedam in Kalaburagi district.

3. Investigation into JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal picks up steam. The government had yesterday issued an order forming and SIT headed by B.K. Singh. An FIR filed against MLA H.D. Revanna as well as Prajwal has been transferred to the SIT. Meanwhile, JDS leader and party president H.D. Kumaraswamy has distanced himself from the case and said it is an embarrassment to not just family but entire society.

4. Annual exam-2 of 2nd PUC begins today, with a total of 1.49 lakh students registered for the examinations. This year, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has introduced a three-exam system. Under this, students can appear for three exams, and the Board will assess the best of three scores.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present Carnatic vocal music by Varijasri Venugopal and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present a violin solo by G. Pranavi from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.; Carnatic vocal concert by Medha Vidyabhushana and party. The programmes will be held at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

