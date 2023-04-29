April 29, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:15 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his series of visits to poll-bound Karnataka today. He will be addressing 19 public meetings in various districts besides participating in four road shows till May 7, as part of the campaign for the elections scheduled to be held on May 10. Today, he is visiting Humnabad in Bidar district, Vijayapura, and Kudachi in Belagavi district before taking part in a road show in Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency. Several traffic restrictions have been put in place in Bengaluru.

2. An engineering student was stabbed to death in Reva University, near Bagalur in north Bengaluru, late yesterday. The deceased is a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, hailing from Gujarat.

Get the top news developments from Karnataka right in your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here

3. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, along with Ananya Drishya will present a talk — A Journey — by Senthil Kumar Muruganandhan, moderated by Sudhir Ramachandran, visual strategist and brand photographer, in the auditorium of National Gallery of Modern Art, #49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

4. Karnataka Classical Music Confederation Trust is organising a grievance meeting for Carnatic musicians at Babburkamme Seva Samithi Hall, No. 19, Seshadri Road, Race Course Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. Antharanga, an amateur theatre troupe, will present its latest play ‘Wedding Ring’ at 7 p.m. at K.H Kala Soudha in Hanumantha Nagar.

6. Basaveshvara Nagara Brahmana Sangha and Sri Sharada Samskruthika Sangha are jointly organising Carnatic vocal concert by Sai Tejas Chandrashekar, violin by Arjun Dinakar, mridangam by G.S. Nagaraj and ghatam by Sumana Chandrashekar at Cadambi Vidya Samsthe auditorium, opposite Basaveshvar Nagar post office, Basaveshvar Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

7. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Carnatic classical music concert by Sudha Ragunathan and party at Sree Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Valedictory of 30th Sri Ramanavami Sangeetotsava, Revathi Kamath, environmentalist and philanthropist, will be the chief guest, from 5.30 p.m. Instrumental jugalbandi by H.K. Venkataram on violin, Ravi Chari on sitar, K. Sathyanarayanan on keyboard, H.S. Sudhindra on mrudanga, Rajendra Nakod on tabla and Giridhar Udupa on ghata, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.