Top news developments in Karnataka on April 28, 2024

April 28, 2024

1. With 14 constituencies in Karnataka, mostly in North Karnataka, going into elections on May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here to address four rallies in four cities. He will address rallies in Belagavi at 11 a.m., followed by Sirsi, Davanagere and Ballari in succession. Tomorrow he addresses one rally in Bagalkot.

2. The State government on April 27 announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged sex scandal involving incumbent Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. He is the NDA candidate from Hassan in the Lok Sabha elections too. It has kicked up a political storm, with G.T. Deve Gowda of the party addressing a press meet today on the issue. Police sources, meanwhile, say that the MP has fled the country. Days ahead of polling in Hassan on April 26, several pen drives with a dump of these videos, allegedly including two rape videos, were circulated widely in Hassan. Many pen drives were thrown in prominent public places like parks, bus stops and a stadium, sources said.

3. The Congress has decided to stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the State Secretariat in Bengaluru today opposing “injustice” meted out to the State in the drought relief amount given by the Centre. The government has argued that as per the NDRF norms, the Union government was supposed to release ₹18,172 crore to the State to take up drought relief measures. However, Centre has released only ₹ 3,454 crore after Karnataka moved the Supreme Court.

4. TCS World 10K Bengaluru was held this morning, with 30,000-plus participants across on-ground and virtual categories.

5. Indian Railways introduces economy meal facility on station platforms to help passengers get food at affordable cost. The economy meals are made available at seven stations in Karnataka namely Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction under Southern Railway and KSR Bengaluru, Yeshvantpur, Mysuru, Vijayapura and Ballari under South Western Railway.

6. The 77th Foundation Day programme of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) will be held today. K. Radhakrishna, politburo member SUCI (C) and K. Uma, State Secretary, SUCI (C) are the main speakers. The programme will be held at UVCE Alumni Hall, K.R. Circle, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

7. Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in association with Karnataka Homoeopathic Medical Association will be celebrating World Homoeopathy Day and organising a national Homoeopathic seminar today. K. Srinivasulu, Commissioner, Department of Ayush, Government of Karnataka, will participate as the chief guest. The event will be held at A.V. Rama Rao Auditorium, Chemical Sciences Building, Indian Institute of Science, C.V. Raman Road, Malleswaram, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The inaugural programme will be held between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

8. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a carnatic vocal concert by Ranjani and Gayathri and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

9. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival-Yuva Sangeethotsava will present a Laya Lavanya - instrumental ensemble by students of Anboor Ananthakrishna Sharma at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

10. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethova is organising a veena concert by Ramana Balachandran and party at 4.15 p.m., followed by a Kannada drama Jai Shri Ram by Kala Gangothri group directed by Dr. B.V. Rajaram. The programme will be held at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 7 p.m.

11. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali held Sri Rama Pattabhisheka at 8.30 a.m.; Shayanotsava at 6.30 p.m. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar.

