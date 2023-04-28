ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa will address public meetings and participate in road shows in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts on April 28, 2023.

1. State and Central BJP leaders campaigning for May 10 Assembly elections. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi is in Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will address public meetings and participate in road shows in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. Film star ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep to hold road show in Hubballi for the BJP candidate.

2. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Jewargi in Kalaburagi district and Kushtagi in Koppal district.

3. BJP leaders continue to rile against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘poisonous snake’. Today, among others, BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik is holding a press conference to voice his protest against the statement.

4. Kriya Media will release a book titled ‘Jana Pranalike - People’s Manifesto’ online at 6 p.m. Dr. Purushotham Bilimale, Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash and Dr. H. Vijayalakshmi will participate in the online event. Meeting ID: 83682861547 pass code K2NP2v

5. Rotary International District 3190 along with Rotary Club of Bengaluru is organising an interactive session with Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Rotary House of Friendship, 20, Lavelle Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. Tech Avant-Garde is organizing G20Gen Forum: ED Conclave 2023, in association with CBSE and Microsoft in Education Global Training. The conclave is being held at Cariappa Hall, RSI premises, No. 50, M.G. Road, from 9 a.m. onwards. 

7. Seminar on the ‘Social Stock Exchange and what it means to the future of the Development Sector in India’, organized by SVYM at the Indian Institute of World Culture, No 6, Wadia Road, opposite Government PU College, Basavanagudi, 10 a..m. and 2 p.m.

8. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Carnatic vocal concert by S. Saketaraman, accompanied by Mysore Karthik, Vijay Natesan and Giridhar Udupa, at Sree Ramaseva Mandali Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards. 

b) Hindustani vocal concert by Shreya Murthy, accompanied by Tejas Ravindra Katoti on harmonium, Sumit Naik on tabla, from 5 pm. onwards. Dance ensemble Rama Katha Sudha — seeing Ramayana through the eyes of an Indian composer — by Mudrika Foundation, directed by Minal Prabhu  at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

