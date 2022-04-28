Top news developments in Karnataka on April 28, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Actors Sudeep and Ajay Devgn have re-kindled the debate on Hindi’s claim of being the national language of India | Photo Credit: The Hindu/AFP

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is touring north Karnataka districts, will lay the foundation stone for building a memorial for Jagannath Rao Joshi, RSS leader, in Belagavi.

2. The scam related to recruitment of police sub-inspectors is getting bigger by the day, with ADGP recruitment transferred yesterday. More people are expected to be questioned today, while the main accused in the case is still absconding.

3. Twitter posts from various quarters continue to pour in over actor Ajay Devgn statement on Hindi as “national language”.

4. Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development V. Somanna will inspect multi-storey building constructed by Karnataka Housing Board at Kengeri, Bandematha, and listen to the residents’ concerns.

5. Bangalore University is holding a national conference on advances in microbial biotechnology, current trends and future prospects. Former Vice Chancellor of Gulbarga University Prof. S.R. Niranjan will be the chief guest, at Venkatagiri Gowda Auditorium, Jnana Bharathi campus.

6. Dr. M.K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, will give details on 24th annual convocation of RGUHS.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani to inaugurate a campaign to promote entrepreneurship among BE graduates. This is part of a series of such drives being held across Karnataka. The government hopes to convert at least 2,000 ‘job seekers’ to ‘job providers’ by the end of the drive.

2. Industrial Adalat to be held in Mysuru today to resolve grievances of stakeholders. The Adalat is being held after a gap of more than 10 years.

3. Tobacco Institute awards to be presented to growers in Hunsur today.

4. KRRS and Hasiru Sene to help in saving one of the last remaining lakes of Mysore, which is getting polluted by the release of sewage from nearby areas

From north Karnataka

1. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to address Veterinary University Convocation in Bidar.

2. Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) to address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

3. Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar will chair official meeting in Yadgir

From coastal Karnataka

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S Angara will hold a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner in Mangaluru on allotting depressed class manna land to the poor.