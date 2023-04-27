April 27, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with 50 lakh BJP workers through video-conferencing in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday. Party workers from 58,112 booths are expected to join the meeting. This comes before a series of campaign rallies that Mr. Modi is expected to participate in.

2. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling in parts of coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka. He will interact with fisherfolk at Kaup, Udupi, and participate in a public meeting later. At Shivamogga, both Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will interact with the local candidate.

3. K. Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP president, will meet Tamilians in Shivamogga and attend a youth convention later in the evening.

4. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, deployed by the BJP to placate Lingayats, is touring north Karnataka districts to counter the impact of the rebellion by two senior Lingayat leaders, Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi

5. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold a water adalat today between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at its following subdivisions -- (South East)-3, (South East-6), (West-1)-3, (North West-5), (North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (South West-3), (South West-6), (East-2)-4 subdivisions -- to address the grievances of consumers.

6. St. Joseph’s University: National Service Scheme is organizing the valedictory programme of inter-collegiate festival titled Prayaag 3.0. A. Revathi, activist and theatre artiste, will be the chief guest for the event, which will be held on the college premises on Lalgagh Road, from 4 p. m. onwards.

7. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Carnatic classical music concert by Sudha Raghunathan and party at Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Carnatic vocal concert by M.S. Sheela, accompanied by H.M. Smitha, Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma, Sukanya Ramagopal at Sree Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Violin duet by Adithi Hebbar and Arundati Hebbar, 5.15 p.m.; vocal concert by Bharat Sundar, accompanied by H.K. Venkataram on violin, Sumesh Narayanan on mridanga and Giridhar Udupa on ghata at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.