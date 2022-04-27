Top news developments in Karnataka on April 27, 2022

A file photo of a health worker taking the throat swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. | Photo Credit: For representation only

April 27, 2022 10:43 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will attend COVID-19 review meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding with CMs of various States in the light of surge in cases in some parts of the country.

2. Karnataka Congress is holding a two-day meeting starting today with new office-bearers of various districts. Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is in Bengaluru to be part of the meeting.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a tour of various districts, is in coastal Karnataka today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. An exhibition of Geographical Indicator-tagged products is being inaugurated today at GiTAGGED Mall in HSR Layout by Yaduveer Wadiyar., scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

5. Rama Navami music festival at the Fort High School Ground in Chamarajpet continues with a concert today by Aishwarya, Soundarya and others.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh will lay foundation stone for constructing a new building for Government PU College at Hampankatta.

2. Akam Antyodaya Campaign 2022 will be launched at Govt ITI, Kadri Hills.

3. Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Dharmothana Trust is holding its 50th free mass marriage at 6.30 p.m. Revenue Minister R. Ashok will attend

From south Karnataka

1. District administration, ZP and Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudranalaya to conduct programnes as part of World Earth Day celebrations.

2. District Industries’ Association to spell out details pertaining to Mysore divisional level industrial adalat and a mega campaign to promote entrepreneurship.

3. Revenue Minister R. Ashok to meet coffee planters in Hassan today.

From north Karnataka

1. Gulbarga University convocation today.

2. Dingaleshwar swami to launch agitation in Naragund urging Minister C.C. Patil to come out with documents to prove his allegations.