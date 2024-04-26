April 26, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. Polling began in 14 constituencies in Karnataka for Lok Sabha elections at 7 a.m. this morning. A total of 2.88 crore electors are eligible to vote in the 14 constituencies out of a total 28. Election Commission has taken several measures to increase the voter turnout, especially in 33 Assembly segments that recorded below-average turnout in previous elections. These include 28 in BBMP limits, three in Mysuru, and one each in Mangaluru and Tumakuru. Many, including celebrities, turned up early to vote. Polling has been, by and large, peaceful.

2. To ensure there is no room for poll-related malpractices, the Election Commission will take up webcasting of the Lok Sabha elections in all polling booths of Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru parliamentary constituencies. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused Congress candidate D.K. Suresh of distributing gift coupons with QR code to voters. In one polling booth in the same constituency, there was allegation that BJP contestant Dr. C.N. Manjunath’s initials were wrongly written as “C.S.”

3. Villagers in Begli Benagenahalli in Kolar Lok Sabha constituency are protesting against the permission given to open a bar, and have not gone to vote. Voters have said they have been fighting against the bar in the village for two years.

4. Campaigning picks up steam for the second phase of polling in Karnataka on May 7. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at municipal ground in Ballari to seek votes for party candidate E. Tukaram. He will also hold a rally in Vijayapura. BJP national president J.P. Nadda to campaign in Surpur for candidate Rajugowda.

5. Rama Navami concerts continue in Bengaluru. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic vocal concert by S. Saketaraman and party today. The programme will be held at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a Carnatic classical music concert by Dr. H.G. Amrutha Varshini and party today. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

