April 26, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

1. Multiple BJP leaders from across India are campaigning in Karnataka today across constituencies. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Mandya, Indi and Bagewadi. His maiden event being in Mandya, the Vokkaliga heartland where JD(S) holds sway, is significant. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman too are campaigning in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address about 50 lakh party workers tomorrow.

2. BJP has roped in former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as trouble-shooter to placate Lingayats in Hubballi and Athani, where there is perceived resentment by the community about their leaders being denied tickets by the party.

3, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in north Karnataka districts today.

4. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, will today release final voters’ list and details of candidates in the fray for the May 10 Assembly elections.

5. ‘Yeddelu Karnataka’ is organizing a discussion of farmers community with political parties. There will be a presentation of farmers’ rights, at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, from 3 p.m.

6. Association for Democratic Reforms and Karnataka Election Watch are jointly organizing a seminar on voter awareness, money and muscle power in the 2023 Karnataka elections. Prof. Trilochana Shastry, Kathyayani Chamaraj, Harish Narasappa, Kavita Ratna and Vinay Sreenivas will participate. The seminar will be held at SCM House, CSI Compound, Mission Road, 3 p.m.

7. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Carnatic vocal concert by Bhargavi Venkataram and party at Sree Ramaseva Mandali, special pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Flute recital by Dr. Vijaygopal at Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Dance drama ballet Lankadhahana, 5.15 p.m.; vocal concert by Manasi Prasad and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.