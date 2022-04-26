Top news developments in Karnataka on April 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Rudragowda Patil, prime accused in the alleged malpractices in PSI recruitment exam in Karnataka | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

1. A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met officials and members of the COVID-19 task force, Karnataka has put in place a mechanism to ensure the State is ready to handle the impending fourth wave.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj continues his tour of various districts. Today he is touring Vijayapura district and inaugurating projects.

3. Investigation into police sub-inspector exam scam continues with many skeletons tumbling out, accompanied by a political slugfest between Congress and BJP.

4. The famed Rama Navami concerts at Fort High Schools ground at Chamarajpet will feature Carnatic vocal concert by Mahati and others at 5 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Mega job fair is being held at Hassan. Higher Education Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan to inaugurate.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Karnataka Task Force on Conservation of Western Ghats and the Forest Department have organised a seminar in Ujire near Dharmasthala on conservation of Western Ghats, its importance and importance of Netravathi river and its subsidiaries. Retired professor B. M. Kumaraswamy from Shivamogga and B J Hegde of Yellapura in Uttara Kannada to address participants.

2. Department of Agriculture to organise a kisan mela, an exhibition and an interaction between scientists and farmers in Mangaluru. They will be held in the premises of Krishi Vignana Kendra.

From north Karnataka

1. Gulbarga University Vice-chancellor Dayanand Agsar to give details on the convocation to be held later in the week.

2. KPCC vice-president and former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to hold a press meet in Kalaburagi.