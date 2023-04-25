April 25, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

1. All political parties and independent candidates are fully immersed in campaigning in their constituencies. National leaders of all parties are also descending on Karnataka.

2. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is in Old Mysuru region for rallies and road shows. She has an interaction with the women electorate at Hanur. For BJP, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting Indi and Vijayapura in north Karnataka while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a road show in Yadgir, also in north Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading a road show in Belagavi. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is campaigning in coastal Karnataka. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to address workers’ meetings in Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district.

BJP road show led by Amit Shah in Alur, Hassan district

3. Lokayukta raids on residences and other premises of government officials, which began yesterday, is expected to conclude today. Eight officials are under Lokayukta scanner. BBMP official found to be owning 14 flats in Yelahanka.

4. Sanjayanagara Sri Shankara Seva Samithi is celebrating Shankara Jayanthi. As part of the celebrations, there was Rudrabhisheka at 9 a.m. and procession and other rituals from 10 a.m. onwards at Sri Shastri memorial Hall, Postal Colony, Sanjaynagar.

5. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Carnatic vocal concert by Ramana Balachandran and party at Sree Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Carnatic vocal concert by Ashwin Bhogendra, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Bharatanatya by Gowri Bharadwaj, 5.15 p.m.; vocal concert by Aiswarya Shankar and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.