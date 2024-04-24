GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Top news developments in Karnataka on April 24, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

April 24, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, will share details about final preparations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the State, scheduled on April 26, 2024.

Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, will share details about final preparations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the State, scheduled on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI A.M.

1. Public campaign for 14 constituencies going to polls on April 26 will end this evening. Last few days of polling has been intense with national and local leaders hitting the roads.

2. Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, will share details regarding final preparations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka scheduled on April 26.

3. B.PAC, in association with ELCIA, ELCITA and Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation, is organising election awareness jatha titled “Let’s Vote Ride” today at 11 a.m. at ELCIA Complex, West Phase, Electronics City, Bengaluru. The awareness campaign is aimed to encourage electorate to vote on April 26.

4. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a veena concert by Dr. Suma Sudheendra and party today. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a discourse on “The queen of Ayodhya” by Dushyanth Sridhar. The programme will be held at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival - Yuva Sangeethotsava will present a vocal concert by Medha Manjunath and party, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Vocal recital by Rao R. Sharath and party, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 7.30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

7. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethova, is organising violin duet by Saundarya S. and Abhiram Bhat and party today from 5 p.m. followed by flute concert by J.B. Sruti Sagar and party. The programme will be held at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.