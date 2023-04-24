ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on April 24, 2023

April 24, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Campaign has picked up pace among all political parties for Karnataka elections . Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is campaigning in Hassan. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Today is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for May 10. By the end of day, the total number of candidates in the fray would be known.

2. Campaign has picked up pace among all political parties. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is campaigning in Hassan, while AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is campaigning in various parts of Malnad region and holding press conferences. This is besides all candidates and local leaders being spread out and campaigning.

3. Today is the birth anniversary of Kannada’s matinee idol Rajkumar. He was born on April 24, 1929.

4. Rotary Club of Bangalore is organising a programme to hand over Maruthi Echo Ambulances to Nightingale Elder Care Centre, Home of Hope and Burns Ward, Victoria Hospital, at Rotary House of Friendship, Lavelle Road, 6.45 p.m. onwards.

5. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Carnatic vocal concert by Kalavathi Avadhoot and party at Sree Ramaseva Mandali Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Hindustani vocal concert by Dhananjay Hegde and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Veena recital by Manasi Parthasarathy, 5.15 p.m.; Violin duet by Sindhu Suchetan and H.N. Smitha and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

