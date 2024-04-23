April 23, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be in Karnataka today to campaign for their party’s candidates. Ms. Gandhi will address a rally in Chitradurga and in Bengaluru. Mr. Shah will lead a roadshow in the evening in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, and later leave for Kochi (Kerala).

2. Congress stages protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha against alleged discrimination by the Centre on drought relief. The Supreme Court yesterday reminded the Centre and Karnataka about the need to amicably resolve differences that arise in a federal structure, even as the Union Government assured that “something will be done” to resolve the drought worries of Karnataka in a week’s time. Karnataka has filed a case against the Centre for delaying drought relief to Karnataka.

3. BJP MLC K.P. Nanjundi, a jeweller belonging to the Vishwa Karma community, submitted his resignation to Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, at his residence in Hubballi.

4. Interaction with actor and activist Prakash Raj on “The importance of the Constitution” at Ashirwad on St. Marks Road, at 3 p.m.

5. K. Annamalai, president of Tamil Nadu BJP unit and former Superintendent of Police of Udupi, to lead roadshows in Kundapura and Brahmavara in Udupi district from 3 p.m. He will address a public meeting at Hebri at 5 p.m.

6. Law Minister H.K. Patil will share details on setting up of special court for speedy hearing on the killing of Neha Hiremath, student killed on the campus in Hubballi. The incident has led to a political slugfest with BJP calling it a case of “attempted love jihad”.

7. Karnataka Kannada Barahagarara Mattu Prakashakara Sangha will celebrate World Book Day today. Writer and film director Baraguru Ramachandrappa inaugurates. Seshadripuram Shikshana Datti General Secretary Dr. Wooday P. Krishna, will participate as the chief guest. The event starts at the Conference Hall, First Floor, Seshadripuram, College, at 10.45 a.m.

8. Ramaseva Mandali will present a vocal concert by Girijashankar Sundaresan and party from 5 p.m. to 7.15 p.m., followed by another concert by Balu Masti and party, at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet.

9. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present a vocal concert by Omkarnath Havaldar and party, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

