Top news developments in Karnataka on April 23, 2023

April 23, 2023

1. Kannada Sahitya Parishat is organising a seminar on “Next government and rights of Kannadigas”. Dr. Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Dr. Padmaraja Dhandavathe, Belaguru Samiulla and Dr. Hemalatha Mahishi will participate. The event will be held at the Parishat’s premises on Pampamahakavi Road in Chamrajpet from 10.45 a.m.

2. Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari are jointly organising an event titled “North East Calling”. R.N. Ravi, Governor, Tamil Nadu, will participate in the event as the chief guest. The programme will be held at Satish Dhawan Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, Malleswaram, at 11 a.m.

3. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Navarasa Ramayana by Vishaka Hari and party at Sree Ramaseva Mandali, Special Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m.

b) Harikathe on Sri Tyagaraja Vaibhavam by Vanarasi Balakrishna Bhagavathar, 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m.; Upanyasa on Athma Bhodamurtha by Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra, Kaivara, 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Devotional songs by Dr. Vaishali, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m.

c) Vocal concert by Dr. Nagamani Srinath and party, 9.30 a.m.; felicitation to Nagamani Srinath by Sri Yathiraja Jeeyar Swami, 11.30 a.m.; vocal concert by Sriranjani Santhanagopalan and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kudala Sangama on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi and Vijayapura today. He will address a public meeting in Vijayapura this evening.

2. Basava Jayanthi celebrations in Kalyana Karnataka & Kitturu Karnataka regions.

3. Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba to address media in Kalaburagi.

4. Chandrabodhi Patil, national president of Boudhha Mahasabha to address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

5. Koli community leader Ramatheertha Jamadar to address media in Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

1. BJP candidate from Varuna V. Somanna who is pitted against Siddaramaiah will campaign extensively in the constituency a day after Siddaramaiah toured Varuna.

2. Press conference by former MUDA Chairman Basavegowda and District Congress President Vijay Kumar.

3. District-level convention of SUCI is being held today.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar will address an election rally at Baindoor in Udupi district at 4 p.m.

2. Sangeetha Parishath, Mangluru to organise a carnatic vocal concert by Rithwik Raja of Chennai at Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru, 5.45 p.m.

