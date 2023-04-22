Top news developments in Karnataka on April 22, 2023

April 22, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

1. Election Commission continues scrutiny of applications for the remaining five constituencies which were left incomplete yesterday. On Friday, in all, nomination papers of 3,044 candidates were found to be in order in 219 Assembly constituencies across Karnataka. Among others, it accepted the nomination of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar for the Kanakapura Assembly, about which the candidate had expressed some apprehensions. The scrutiny of nomination papers in Savadatti-Yellamma, Aurad, Haveri (SC), Raichur, and Shivajinagar are to be completed. The last date for withdrawing nominations is Monday. With scrutiny over, most candidates will now hit campaign trail hard.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Karnataka to oversee preparations for May 10 elections, will hold a series of meetings. He is particularly seeking to tackle rebellion by Lingayat leaders.

3. The last day of Ramzan is being celebrated across Karnataka.

4. IIM-Bangalore will take part in the Global Climate Clock Assembly and display event. It will build two climate clocks — one of them by the student community of the two-year full time MBA, led by the ENS Club, and the other by the IIMB faculty, staff and their children, led by IIMB’s Sustainability Taskforce. This will be at the class room No. 001, IIMB campus, Bannerghatta Road, from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

5. Rangasthe will present South Indian Theatre music festival, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Siraha trio concert featuring Sivamani on drums, U Rajesh on mandolin and Harmeet on keyboard at Sree Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Vocal concert by Anahita and Apoorva and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Violin recital by Pranavi G, 5.15 p.m.; Harikatha by Vishakha Hari and party at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.