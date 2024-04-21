ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on April 21, 2024

April 21, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Karnataka Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses an election campaign rally. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be campaigning in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and different areas of Bengaluru today.  

2. BJP leaders and former Chief Ministers B. S. Yediyurappa, D. V. Sadananda Gowda, and Basavaraj Bommai will address a press conference today .

From North Karnataka: 

1. Former Minister Malikayya Guttedar, who quit BJP and returned to the Congress fold recently, will visit District Congress Committee office in Kalaburagi today. 

2. Congress candidate for Kalaburagi Radhakrishna Doddamani will address public meetings in Sontha, Maragutti, Kalamud and other villages in Kalaburagi district. 

3. BJP candidate for Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav will address public meetings in Kalaburagi North and Kalaburagi South assembly segments. 

From Mysuru: 

1. BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra to take part in party’s OBC convention, hold road shows in rural hinterland. 

2. Progressive writers including Devanur Mahadev, Prof.Bhagawan and Aravind Malagatti to campaign in public places seeking support for Congress.

3. Hundreds of women from BJP Mahila Morcha to walk up the Chamundi Hills to pray for Yaduveer’s victory.

4. AICC general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will address a press meet. 

From Mangaluru: 

Congress leader and former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily will address a press conference in Mangaluru at noon. 

