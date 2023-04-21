April 21, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

1. Second pre-university results of Karnataka are out today, with 74.67% of students passing. Last year, pass percentage was 61%. Dakshina Kannada district has the highest percentage and Yadgir the lowest.

2. With last date of nominations being April 20 for polls to Karnataka Assembly on May 10, scrutiny of applications begins. All eyes are on papers of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar who has expressed suspicion of Central agencies’ role in the possibility of his papers being rejected. His brother and MP D.K. Suresh has also filed nominations as a back-up.

3. In a sign of BJP high command stepping in to quell rebellion in State party unit after many MLAs being denied ticket, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have called K.S. Eshwarappa to appreciate his loyalty to the party. Mr. Eshwarappa had announced retirement from electoral politics as per the wishes of the party high command, unlike others who have protested or moved to other parties.

4. University of Agriculture Sciences, Bangalore, Skill Development Centre and Department of Food Science and Nutrition are jointly organizing a five-day training programme on ‘Food safety and quality compliances and processing, value addition and quality assessment of millets’. Dr. S.V. Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of UAS-B, will inaugurate. It will be held at the North Block auditorium, UAS-B, GKVK campus, from 10.30 a.m.

5. Advocates Association, Bengaluru, is organizing annual day celebration and felicitation programme. S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and former judge, Supreme Court of India, and Justice P.N. Desai, judge, High Court of Karnataka, will be felicitated. The event will be held in front of City Civil Courts, at 5.15 p.m.

6. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies is holding its 14th annual convocation of the School of Business Management, on its premises in Lakshmipura village, Anekal taluk, from 12.30 p.m. onwards.

7. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Rama Gana Kalaacharya award presentation ceremony at 5.30 p.m.; vocal concert by Venkatesh Kumar and party, at Sree Ramaseva Mandali Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Concert by Sunil Gargeyan and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Vocal concert by Raghav, 5.15 p.m.; Carnatic vocal concert by Bhargavi Venkatram and party at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

