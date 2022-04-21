Top news developments in Karnataka on April 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is today addressing a convention of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), indicating a possible alignment of the two in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. The event is at National College Ground in Basavanagudi at 11.30 a.m.

2. B.PAC and Economic Forum, Department of Economics, St. Joseph’s College, have organised a discussion on ‘Approach to delivery of public services, putting the people first’, with Dr. Vikram K. Chand, former Lead Public Sector Specialist, World Bank, New Delhi, at De Nobili Hall, St. Joseph’s College, Langford Road, 4 p.m.

3. Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy will today announce 2021 honorary awards in the field of arts.

4. CreidtAI and BOB Financial to launch Unnati farmer credit card, at ITC Windsor, 11 a.m. The head of NABARD will attend the event.

5. The 19th national conference of Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India will be inaugurated through video-conferencing by Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The event is being held at Charaka Hall, Hotel Sheraton Grand, Brigade Gateway, at 7.15 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Government Employees Day celebrations will be chaired by Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar. He will present Sarvottam Seva awards to those who have rendered distinguished service.

2. Rural Literacy and Health Programme to announce a series of programmes involving youth in environmental conservation as part of Earth Day celebrations slated for Friday.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar to attend Government Employees Day celebration at Town Hall, 11 a.m.

2. Mangalore University Vice Chancellor to share details on convocation.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Kalaburagi to take part in meetings of BJP workers.

2. M Veerappa Moily to inaugurate diamond jubilee function of BET Jain Education Trust in Halaga village.

3. Chairman of State Minorities Commission Abdul Azeem to visit violence-hit areas of Old Hubballi.