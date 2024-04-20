April 20, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll convention at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru this evening at 5.30 p.m. Mr. Modi will address a similar convention in Chikkaballapur around 3.30 p.m. The Bengaluru convention will have representatives from the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru North, South, Central, and Rural while the Chikkaballapur convention will cover Chikkaballapur and Kolar constituencies. The police have warned of traffic congestion around Palace Grounds.

2. The killing of Neha Hiremath, a student in Hubballi on the college campus, continues to evoke political slugfest, with Hindutva groups launching multiple protests. Hindu Jagran Vedike to organise a rally in Ballari condemning the murder while Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha will protest in Yadgir. ABVP has called for a State-wide protest while Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar visited the family of the deceased.

3. Karnataka BJP president B. Y. Vijayendra will address a Yuva Morcha convention in Udupi at 11 a.m. Later, he will address party workers at B C Road in Dakshina Kannada district at 2.30 p.m. and lead a road show at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada at 3.30 p.m. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is campaigning in K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district.

4. Karnataka State SC / ST Contractors’ Association is organising a one-day national seminar on “Electoral bonds and future course of action”. Prashanth Bhushan, Prof. Trilochan Shastry, Anjali Bharadwaj and Harish Narasappa will participate in the seminar at Alumni Association, UVCE premises, Ambedkar Veedhi, K.R. Circle, at 2 p.m. Later in the day, Jagruta Karnataka, in collaboration with Bahutva Karnataka and Janaadhikaar Sangharsha Parishat, is organising a discussion on electoral bonds with Anjali Bharadwaj, national coordinator, NCPRI, and Prashanth Bhushan, Supreme Court senior advocate. The programme will be held in Bapu Hall, Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road, at 4 p.m.

5. Bahutva Karnataka is organising a zoom meeting on ‘Nari Shakthi: Myth and reality’. Speakers include Vijaya Kumari, former ASHA worker, Diana Kh, citizen activist, Manipur, Nasreen Mithal, Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andholan, and K.S. Vimala, Bharatiya Janavadi Mahila Sangatane, at 12.30 p.m. Zoom meeting: 81016360774, pass code 928214

6. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is organising a Ramaganakalacharya award presentation ceremony at 5.30 p.m.; Carnatic vocal concert by Nithyashree Mahadevan and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m.

7. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present Carnatic vocal concert by Rahul Vellal and party on Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., at 6.30 p.m.

8. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a Carnatic and Hindustani music jugalbandi by Manasai Prasad, Dr. Radhika Joshi and party today. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

9. Svasti Art Foundation will present Durgi, a dance musical on Goddess Durga. Choreography and direction by Medha Dixit. The programme will be held at ADA Ranga Mandira on J.C. Road, at 6.30 p.m.