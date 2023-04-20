April 20, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

1. Today is the last day for filing nominations for Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled on May 10. There is last-minute frenzy to file nominations. Congress had not announced names of five of its contestants till the last day. There have been many instances of leaders of crossing over to other parties and contesting after they were denied tickets in the parties they were in.

2. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is scheduled to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C55 (PSLV-C55) mission on April 22 with Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite, will carry out in-orbit scientific experiments by using the spent PS4 (fourth and final stage of PSLV) as an orbital platform.

3. Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute is holding graduation ceremony. Dr. M. Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, will be the chief guest. Dr. Ramesh Krishna K., Director and Dean, BMCRI presides, at BMCRI premises, K.R. Road, from 8.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Release of book ‘Yellara Ambedkar’, written by Prof. H.T. Pothe, by Dr. Mudnakodu Chennaswamy, Kendra Sahitya Academy awardee, followed by talk on challenges of social justice by retired judge of Karnataka High Court H.N. Nagamohan Das, on Ravindra Kalakshetra premises from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is organizing a national-level project competition. Prof. Y Narahari, Director, Centre for Brain Research, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at RTI premises, MSR Nagar, Mathikere, at 10 a.m.

6. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Concert by Aprameya Sheshadri and party, 5 p.m.; Namasankeerthana concert by Sivasri Skandaprasad and party at Sree Ramaseva Mandali, special pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Concert by Vignesh Easwar and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Vocal concert by Vanishri Ramakrishna, 5.15 p.m.; Vocal duet by Krishnaveni and Saraswathi and party at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

TiE Mangaluru chapter to be launched today at 10.15 a.m. It is a global non-profit organization for entrepreneurs and by entrepreneurs. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs

