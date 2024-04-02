April 02, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on his first campaign visit to Karnataka today. Bharatiya Janata Party central leaders, led by him, are set to campaign along with coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) leaders for the first time. They will hold a roadshow in the Channapatna Assembly segment of Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency along with JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy. They are also expected to hold talks on the road map for the BJP-JD(S) alliance for the polls. Later, he would be addressing a meeting of representatives from the party’s Shakti Kendras, which are a combination of three booth-level units, from Bengaluru North, South, Central, and Rural Lok Sabha constituencies at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues his campaign in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Yesterday, he hinted that electoral results from these two seats are key to his political future, urging people to ensure victory of Congress candidates by a huge margin.

3. In Chamarajanagar, a section of supporters of V. Srinivas Prasad are set to join the Congress after the latter retired from electoral politics. He was originally with Congress and had later joined the BJP.

4. In Dharwad, Lingayat-Veerashaiva seer Dingaleshwar swami is to hold a meeting on contesting against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. A group of seers have been accusing the Minister of harbouring ‘anti-Lingayat’ sentiments.

5. Filing of nominations for polls on April 26 in 14 districts of Karnataka is on in full swing. However, being Tuesday, regarded unauspicious by many, fewer candidates are expected to file nominations today.

6. Karnataka State Police organised Police Flag Day celebrations today. Dr. Rajneesh Goel, Chief Secretary, was the chief guest, and Dr. Alok Mohan, Director General and Inspector General of Police, presided over the programme at KSRP Parade Ground, Koramangala, this morning.

7. Department of Media Studies, Kristu Jayanti College, is organising a two-day international conference on “Communication Design: Image, reality and representation” today and tomorrow. V.K. Prakash, film director and actor, will participate as chief guest. Dr. B.K. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, Koppal University, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held on the college premises, K. Narayanapura, Kothanur, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

8. Dalita Hakkugala Samithi, Karnataka, is organising a round-table conference of Dalit labourers. The event will be held in Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m.