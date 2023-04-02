Top news developments in Karnataka on April 2, 2023

April 02, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

1. The Office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State Police, is organising the Police Flag Day. Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma will be participating as the chief guest. Dr. Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, will preside over the programme that will be held at KSRP Parade Ground, Koramangala from 8 a.m. onwards.

2. National Education Society and other organisations have jointly organised a condolence meeting in memory of All India Radio programme executive and science writer Sumangala S. Mummigatti, who passed away recently. The programme will be held at the Dr. H.N. Multimedia Hall, The National College, Basavanagudi, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

3. Bangalore University Law College and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and Ramanagara District Legal Services Authority are jointly orgnising a legal awareness programme. Karnataka High Court judge, B. Veerappa, inaugurates the event at Government School, Manchanabele, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Samvaad Foundation is organising a walkathon to mark World Autism Day today. It will be held at RMZ Galleria Mall, Yelahanka, from 8 a.m. onwards.

5. Natanam School of Dance will present Thyagaraja Ramayana by Dr. Raksha Karthik, she will be accompanied by Devaraju B.V. on Natuvangam, Balasubrahmanya Sharma on vocals, Srihari Rangaswamy on mridangam, Shankar Raman on Veena, Jayaram Kikkeri on flute, Arjun on violin and D.V. Prasanna Kumar on thytham pads. The programme will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali, Ramanavami celebrations Trust: Founder’s Day celebrations, 5.30 p.m.; special concert by Ranjani and Gayatri and party, Special Pandal, Old Fort High School grounds, Chamarajpet, from, 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present Sri Seetha Kalyanotsava at 8.30 a.m.; Navarasa Ramayana, a dance-drama by Vyuha Institution will be performed at Mandali premises, 8th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. BJP workers in Kalaburagi Rural constituency are holding a conference in Kalaburagi demanding that party leadership should not give ticket to incumbent MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu in the constituency.

2. Dr. K. Kasturirangan will deliver convocation address at KLE University convocation in Hubballi.at 10.30 am.

From South Karnataka

1. Police Flag Day held to commemorate the enacting of the Karnataka Police Act 1963 which came into effect from April 2nd 1965 to provide for a uniform police regulation across the entire state

2. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and others to participate in Save Constitution Save Nation rally.

3. Temple town of Nanjangud celebrates Pancha Maharathothsava car festival in which thousands of devotees from across the State take part.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Police Flag Day of Dakshina Kannada District and Mangaluru Commissionerate, District Armed Reserve Grounds, 8 am.

2. Nearly 200 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings reach the sea in Kundapura on Saturday-Sunday night.

3. Light vehicles may be allowed to ply on the almost complete Harekala-Adyar vented dam-cum-bridge shortly in Mangaluru sans formal inauguration. Code of conduct comes in the way of inauguration.

