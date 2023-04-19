April 19, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

1. As the last day for filing of nominations (April 20) draws near, all high-profile candidates are filing nominations. Among those slated to do so today are Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Varuna, and BJP candidate B.Y. Vijayendra from Shikaripura. Filing of nomination is marked by big processions of supporters. BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod, a history-sheeter, is to file his nomination papers for Chittapur

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a road show in his constituency Shiggaon with actor Sudeep and BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

3. In another blow to BJP, senior leader from Shivamogga Ayanur Manjunath has announced that he will resign as MLC and quit BJP today. Former Lok Sabha member from Raichur B.V. Naik quits Congress and joins BJP. He is likely to contest Assembly elections from Manvi segment on BJP ticket. There have been several instances of those denied party tickets hopping over to other parties. Among them is Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister, joining Congress after quitting BJP.

4. With Minister R. Ashok contesting against KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in Kanakapura, rumours are rife that his brother D.K. Suresh, currently MP, might contest against R. Ashok in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru. R. Ashok is contesting from two constituencies.

5. Bahutva Karnataka, a voluntary organisation, will release a report card on federalism today. It has been releasing a series of report cards on various aspects of the outgoing government’s governance record.

6. Online special address on electoral process and voter awareness by Tushar Girinath, Commissioner, BBMP, and District Election Officer Bengaluru, and Sangappa, CEO and President, SVEEP Committee, between 3.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

7. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Concert by Srihari and party, 5 p.m.; concert by Rais Bale Khan and Hafiz Bale Khan, at Sree Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Concert by Aiswarya Vidya Raghunath and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Vocal concert by Shivani M., 5.15 p.m.; Violin recital by A. Kanyakumari and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries to hold an exhibition of products manufactured by women entrepreneurs in a bid yo encourage more women to become entrepreneurs.

2. As many as 205 medicos to receive their certificates at the graduates’ reception of JSS Medical College in Mysuru.