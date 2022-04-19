Top news developments in Karnataka on April 19, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

April 19, 2022 11:49 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. CM to visit Sringeri, Hariharapur and Shivamogga today.

2. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh is set to give details of the second pre-university examination, which will start on April 22.

3. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum celebrates Satellite Technology Day with a Space on Wheel exhibition and an interactive talk on Aryabhata satellite, a major milestone in the Indian space programme.

4. Dhwani stages Kannada drama Purusha, directed by Pradeep Nadig, at Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar 2and Stage, at 7.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal to hold a Grama Vastavya, or village stay programme, at Bedaguli village as part of the government’s initiative to take administration to the doorsteps of the people

2. Minister for Co-operation S T Somashekar, who is also Minister in charge of Mysuru district, will be inaugurating MYMUL’s Periyapatna sub-office during a brief visit to the district.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj has selected Dakshina Kannda zilla panchayat for the national level Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar 2022. The panchayat took the initiatives to open Pustaka Goodu, a mini library, in public places and to cultivate vegetables in schools.

2. Police continue inquiry into the tragedy at a fish processing unit in Mangaluru’s special economic zone on Monday which claimed lives of five labourers from West Bengal. The families have sought compensation of ₹15 lakh for the five families.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel to address media in Ballari.

2. Further investigation is on into the raid conducted on BJP leader's residence in connection with PSI recruitment exam.

3. Union Minister Gen V K Singh to inaugurate Divisional Post Office and attend party workers’ meeting in Yadgir.

5. Congress president D K Shivakumar to visit Badas village to meet Santosh Patil ‘s relatives.