Top news developments in Karnataka on April 18, 2024

April 18, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

1. The Common Entrance Test (CET-2024) for admission to professional courses such as engineering is being held today and tomorrow and 3,49,673 candidates are expected to appear for the test this year. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has said that the number of students who have registered for CET-2024 is higher compared to the previous years.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Filing of nominations for Lok Sabha constituencies that go to polls on May 7, mostly in parts of north Karnataka. Today, BJP candidate for Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav will hold a rally and file his nomination papers at 1.30 p.m. Priyanka Jarkiholi of Congress will file nomination form Chikkodi at noon. Fakira Dingaleshwar swami, who is fighting as an Independent against Union minister Pralhad Joshi, will file his nomination papers in Dharwad today at 11 a.m.

3. Political leaders and candidates are crisscrossing constituencies campaigning as election day nears. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in Chickaballapur today, addressing several rallies, while H.D. Kumaraswamy and B.S. Yediyurappa are in Shivamogga.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Jagrutha Naagarikaru, Karnataka, is organising a “Save Constitution Awareness Walk” today. Several writers and activists are taking part in it including Dr. K. Marulasiddappa, Dr. G. Ramakrishna, Mavalli Shankar, Dr. Vijaya, Hamsalekha and several others. The programme will be held at Jayanagar Shopping Complex, between 4.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

5. The Department of Posts, Benglauru, on the occasion of World Heritage Day, will release a set of five picture postcards on “Namma Ooru, tales of Mysuru” and introduce permanent pictorial cancellation on “Ashoka Pillar, Jayanagar, I Block” today.

6. Ayush TV, Government of Karnataka, and Vasavi condiments are jointly organising Bengaluru Mango Utsava at the National College Grounds, Basavangudi, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is presenting a Carnatic vocal concert by Sikkil Gurucharan and party today. The programme will be held at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m.

8. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival Yuva Sangeethotsava will present carnatic vocal concert by Kruthi Vittal and party, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., at 6.30 p.m.

9. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a carnatic vocal concert by Vivek Sadasivam and party today. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

10. Historian Pundikai Ganapayya Bhat inaugurated a special exhibition at Srimanthi Bai Government Museum in Mangaluru on the occasion of World Heritage Day, 2024. The exhibition remains open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11. As part of World Heritage Day, a round-table conference is being organised on this year’s theme, “Disasters and Conflicts through the lens of Venice Charter”, at Mysuru Rail Museum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.