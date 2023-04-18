April 18, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

1. A day after its senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar, after being denied ticket, joined Congress and is set to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, BJP is bringing in national president J.P. Nadda to the north Karnataka city for consultations and to ensure that the cadre does not follow him. The BJP is busy in a similar exercise in Mysuru, where senior leader S. A. Ramdas was denied the ticket to contest. He is expected to announce his next course of action today.

2. The process of filing nominations continues. Chief Minister Basavaran Bommai, among others, will file nominations today from Shiggaon. Some are refraining from filing nominations today, since Tuesday is regarded as ‘inauspicious’.

3. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Hubballi in north Karnataka in support of AAP candidates.

4. World Heritage Day is being observed today in various places. Among others, Mangaluru chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage organises heritage walk through old port area in Mangaluru.

5. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Concert by Rashmi and party, 5 p.m.; vocal concert by Vidya Bhushana and party, at Sri Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Concert by Nisha Rajagopal and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Vocal concert by Ishaan Iyer, 5.15 p.m.; veena recital by Yoga Vandana and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.