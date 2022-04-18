Top news developments in Karnataka on April 18, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lay foundation stone for the proposed Maasthi Bhavana to be built in memory of writer Maasthi Venkatesha Iyengar in Jnana Bharati Layout today

2. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is visiting Bengaluru today to inaugurate his party office and also to address party workers.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP national president J.P. Nadda is visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi today.

2. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen. V. K. Singh is participating in various programmes in Yadgir today.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to hold a pre-budget meeting ahead of the 2022-23 civic budget. The meeting is expected to take a decision on who will present the budget as the terms of the Mayor and Standing Committees have expired, and the Government is yet to announce reservation for the mayoral posts and hold elections.

2. With growing demand for medical PG seats, the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) is planning to increase seats by 30%, including intake in Psychiatry, Anesthesiology and Radiology from the coming academic year.

From coastal Karnataka

Five labourers died and three others were injured in a mishap at a fish processing unit under Mangaluru Special Economic Zone jurisdiction late on April 17. The incident happened when a worker collapsed inside a tank that had fish waste while the others went to rescue him. Of them three died on April 17 night and two died early on April 18 in a hospital.