April 17, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

1. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who was denied a ticket by the ruling party to contest the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on May 10, joined the Congress today. Minutes later, the party announced that he would contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

2. Another senior BJP leader, Karadi Sanganna, is expected to join Janata Dal (Secular) today.

3. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district. He was in Kolar on Sunday.

4. Nomination process continues for Assembly elections. Among those filing nominations are Priyank Kharge for Chittapur segment from Congress and Gali Janardhan Reddy’s wife Lakshmi Aruna for Ballari City segment from Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha. Across the State filing of nominations picks up pace.

5. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Concert by Vedanth and party, 5 p.m.; vocal concert by Vinay Sharva and party, at Ramaseva Mandali Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Vocal duet by Akkarai sisters, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Bharatanatyam by Nidhi, 5.15 p.m.; vocal recital by Pavan Rangachar and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti announces candidates for three seats in Belagavi district.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to address public meetings at Nanjangud and Mysuru, after accompanying Minister V. Somanna for filing of nomination in Varuna where he is contesting against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists has organized an interaction with Shree Padre, executive editor, Adike Pathrike, a Kannada farm monthly, and water conservation crusader on how to save water and rain water harvesting methods applicable to the coastal belt.