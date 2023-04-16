Top news developments in Karnataka on April 16, 2023

April 16, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is participating in the Jai Bharat Satyagraha Yatre campaign being held in Kolar, 11 am.

2. The book R 3 R.R.Rao — Resplendent Resonating Reflections, published by Destination Heritage and written by Dr. Gita U.B. will be released today. The book release programme will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture, No. 6, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 11 a.m. onwards.

3. The Great Brahmin Land Robbery, written by G.S. Krishnamurthy, senior journalist, will be released by Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya today. Sathish Reddy, MLA, will be participating in the event as the guest of honour. The programme will be held at Oxford College auditorium, Sector 4, HSR Layout, at 10 a.m.

4. Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present a Carnatic classical vocal concert today by Anupama Sreemali. She will be accompanied by Hosahalli Raghuram on violin, Phanindra Bhaskar on mridangam, B.S. Raghunandan on ghata. The concert will be held on the Samaja premises on K.R. Road, 5 p.m. onwards.

5. Ramakrishna Mission’s three-day music festival titled Sri Ramakrishna Sangeeta Saurabha will conclude today. The programme features Hindustani classical vocal concert by Swami Kripakaranandaji from Itanagar. It will be held at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Rakamrishna Mutt premises, Basavanagudi, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Vocal concert by Akkarai sisters and party at Sri Ramaseva Mandali, Special Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

b) Concert by Vivek Sadashivam and Vinay Varanasi and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Bharatanatya by Nidhi at 5.15 p.m.; vocal recital by Pavan Rangachar and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

d) Vocal recital by Rahul Vellal and party, 4.15 p.m.; Kannada drama Mudi Dore mattu Moovaru Makkalu by Kalagangotri, written by Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy and directed by N. Mangala. It will be held at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 7 p.m. onwards.

e) MES Kalavedi Dance festival — Bharatanatyam by Navia Natarajan, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; MES Kalavedi Puraskara award presentation ceremony, 6 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Revathi Srinivasaraghavan from Mumbai, from 7.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The programme will be held at the MES College premises, 15th Cross, Malleswaram.

f) Bharatanatyam by Deepa Manjunath and Mukta M. Manjunath at JSS Auditorium, JSS Institutions, 8th Block, Jayanagar at 10 a.m.

g) Nataranga will present the Kannada play Nammolagobba Naajukaiah at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar II Phase at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

h) Sri Gurukumara Panchakshareshwara Sangeetha Kala Vedike will present Chaitra Swara Sourabha, Hindustani music, sugama sangeetha at Sharana Auditorium, Sharana Nilaya, A.G.B. Layout, Hesaraghatta Road, from 10 a.m.

7. Kalathaana Art Foundation will present the last day of KSAVIKA, the 6th Edition group exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Gallery No. 1 and 2, Kumarakrupa Road, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Press conference by former Zilla Panchayat president Nitin Guttedar, who rose a banner of revolt for being denied BJP ticket for Afzalpur. BJP gave ticket to his brother Malikayya Guttedar.

2. A press conference by social activist Ashwini Madankar and students of Central University of Karnataka. A Dalit student is on hunger strike for the last four days accusing the university management of harassment

3. Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav’s car was attacked by Congress party workers on Saturday night.

From South Karnataka

1. Former MLA Vasu of the Congress who was denied ticket to contest from Chamaraja, will hold a press conference to announce his next plan of action.

2. Press conference by Congress candidate from Krishnaraja M. K. Somashekar

3. A watch on the BJP 3rd list likely to be released today as there are strong indications that incumbent MLA S.A. Ramdas will be denied a ticket from Krishnaraja. There was high drama by his supporters last evening as tension mounted over delay in announcement of the ticket to Ramdas.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The BJP in Puttur Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada faces trouble from within as a Sangh Pariwar leader Arun Kumar Puttila who was an aspirant for the party ticket, announces that he will file papers as an Indepedent candidate on Monday. Some Sangh Pariwar activists are unhappy over the party fielding Asha Thimmappa Gowda, a former president of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, by replacing Sanjeeva Matandoor, on the basis of caste.