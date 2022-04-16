Top news developments in Karnataka on April 16, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Supporters of K.S. Eshwarappa raising slogans outside Chief Minister’s residence, in Bengaluru on April 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

1. BJP key meet today: Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party holds its state executive meeting today attended by all top leaders at Hospet in North Karnataka. The event is starting a day after senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa resigned from the Cabinet following allegations of corruptions.

2. Congress to step up pressure:Not content with the resignation, Karnataka Congress is intensifying its agitation demanding that Mr. Eshwarappa be arrested following abetment to suicide charges being booked against him in the death of contractor and BJP worker Santosh K. Patil, after making corruption allegations against him.

3. Department of Kannada and Culture will celebrate Akkamahadevi birth anniversary. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates event at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 5 p.m.

4. B.C. Thiruvengadam will launch of his book “Making minds meetL conflict to consensus”. Former judge of Supreme Court of India and Lokayukta, Kerala, Justice Cyriac Joseph, will attend the event at Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium, Queens Road, 5 p.m.

5. Centre of Indian Trade Union, Bengaluru North and South Districts Committee, will inaugurate of workers’ clinic by CITU National Vice President A.K. Padmanabhan, at Jothibasu Bhavan, CITU Office, at Basavanagudi, at 4 p.m.

From South Karnataka

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to participate in Janata Jaladhare programmes of the party at Kabini and KRS reservoirs in Mysury and Mandya on Saturday. The Janata Jaladhare programme is a campaign for implementation of various irrigation and drinking water projects in the State.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to release new books and inaugurate new buildings in Kannada University, Hampi.

2. Press conference by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Association president Jayakumar regarding compensation to the family of deceased contractor Santosh Patil.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage to organise a demonstration and exhibition cum sales of traditional pottery works and on status of traditional potters in Dakshina Kannada.

2. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to conduct his village stay programme at Badagannur Village in Puttur taluk and Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao to do it in Halady village in Udupi District.

3. Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer M Kishore Kumar to hold a press conference on organising taluk level health melas.