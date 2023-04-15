Top news developments in Karnataka on April 15, 2023

April 15, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

1. BJP continues to be beleaguered with rebellion by ticket spirants who lost out. Their senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar has called for a meeting of his supporters today to decide on his future course of action. He has demanded that he be given a ticket one last time while the high command has told him to opt out of poll politics.

2. A day after announcing its second list of candidates — which significantly left out Bhavani Revanna — JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will address a joint press conference today.

3. Omkar Prakashana, Benglauru, will release DVG’s ‘Mankutimmana Kagga’ translated to English by Uma Ram and K.S. Ram. Prof. Pramod Mutalik, writer and critic, will chair the event. Prof. Manu N. Chakravarthy, film and literary critic, will speak on the book. The event will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. To commemorate its 125th anniversary, Ramakrishna Mission will present a music festival titled Sri Ramakrishna Sangeeta Saurabha. Today’s programme features Carnatic violin recital by Ramasundar from Chennai, 6 p .m; Hindustani classical vocal Siddharth Belmannu, 7.15 p.m.

5. MES Kalavedi dance festival will feature Vilasini Natyam by Purvadhanashree, 6.15 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.; Vilasini Natyam by Dr. Anupama Kylash from 7.30 p.m. to 8.20 p.m. The programme will be held at the MES College premises, 15th Cross, Malleswaram.

6. Sandhya Kalavidaru will present ‘Mukhavaada’, a Kannada play at K.H. Kalasoudha, Hanumantha Nagar at 7.30 p.m.

7. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Concert by Mysore Nagaraj and Mysore Manjunath and party, at Sri Ramaseva Mandali Pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

b) Concert by Palghat Dr Ramprasad and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Flute duet by Herambha and Hemantha and party. Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

Political parties are working overtime to ensure their views reach the public. Three press conferences today are being held back-to-back in Mysuru. BJP MP Pratap Simha and the party candidate from Chamundeshwari Kavish Gowda, MLC A.H. Vishwanath and SDPI are holding separate press conferences in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Congress leader and MLA U.T. Khader meets mediapersons at party office, while BJP inaugurates district elections office in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to file nomination papers in Shiggaon today at 11 a.m. for the coming Assembly elections scheduled on may 10.

