Top news developments in Karnataka on April 15, 2022

1. Karnataka’s RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, caught in allegations of corruption and the possibility of a role in the suicide of a contractor, is to step down from the Ministry this evening.

2. Former MLA from Communist Party of India (Marxist) G.V. Sriram Reddy passed away this morning at the government hospital at Bagepalli following a heart attack. He had represented Bagepalli constituency twice.

3. A day after heavy rains, many areas in Bengaluru face the problem of water logging.

4. Good Friday is being observed throughout Karnataka by the Christian community.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Vishu or Chandramana Ugadi is being celebrated in coastal belt in a grand manner.

2. A.C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana, Mysuru. will hold a press conference.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in series of functions in Gadag district; to inaugurate various development works.

2. District In-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan will hear public grievances in Yadgir.

From south Karnataka

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan to address BJP workers in Mandya. He will review functioning of Mandya Unitary University, which is yet to gain traction almost 3 years after being established.