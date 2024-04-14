Top news developments in Karnataka on April 14, 2024

April 14, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a joint convention of BJP and JD(S) in Mysuru this evening. It will have representatives from four Lok Sabha constituencies of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan. The convention will be held at Maharaja College Grounds at 4 pm.

2. Prime Minister will also participate in a road show in Mangaluru at 6 pm.

3. Press Club of Bangalore is organising Meet-the-Press programme with Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena at Press Club, Cubbon Park, at 12.30 p.m.

4. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centre, Bengaluru City University, will celebrate the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar today. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor, Bengaluru City University will preside over the programme that will be held at the BCU premises, Central College campus at 9.30 a.m.

5. Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services is organising Martyrs Day and Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Flag Day programme today. Kamal Pant, Director General of Police, Director General, Fire and Emergency Services, Commandant General, Home Guards, Director General, State Disaster Response Force, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at R.S. Mundkur Fire and Emergency Services Academy on Bannerghatta Road, at 9.30 a.m.

6. Kadamba Prakashana is organising a programme to release Ramayana Pareekshanam written by Rukmini Raghuram. Writer Jagadeesh Sharma Sampa will release the book. Dr. B.R. Guruprasad, Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, will speak about the book. The programme will be held at Indian Institute of World Culture, B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi, at 10.30 a.m.

7. All Karnataka Children’s Association is organising 56th Children’s summer camp inaugural function today. Dr. Chinmaya Chigateri, Life Sciences Expert and Consultant will inaugurate. Rama Mohan, Senior social activist, Arya Samaj, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Smt. R. Kalyanamma Children’s Playground, Fort, at 4 p.m.

8. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is presenting a Carnatic music concert by Aruna Sairam today. The programme will be held at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m.

9. Bangalore Gayana Samaja is presenting a Carnatic classical music concert today by M.S. Deepak, who will be accompanied by R. Karthikeya on violin, N.G. Shashibhushan on mridanga and K.M. Likith on morsing. The programme will be held on the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road, at 5.30 p.m.

10. 24th Srirama Navami Music festival’s today’s programme will feature vocal recital by Dr. Nikil Krishnan, who will be accompanied by Jyotsna Manjunath on violin, Ravishankar Varma on mridanga and T.N. Ramesh on ghata. The programme will be held at Sri Raghavendra and Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple premises, 8th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram, at 6.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Congress to hold protest rally against BJP leader Sanjay Patil for his alleged derogatory statement against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

2. BJP to hold a meeting of its workers in Belagavi at 11 am.

3. Dr. B R Ambedkar’s 133rd Jayanti Celebrations will be held in Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar to campaign in Kodagu and Mysuru today.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Coastal districts are celebrating Bisu festival (Souramana Yugadi) today.

2. Mangalore University celebrates the 133rd birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. Nataraj Huliyar, novelist, speaks on the life and contribution of Ambedkar. Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma presides over, Mangalagangotri, 11 am.

