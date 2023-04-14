April 14, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

1. As Karnataka Assembly elections draw closer, all parties are finalising names of candidates for seats that are pending. Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to release one list today. Filing of nominations, which began yesterday, takes a break today because of Ambedkar Jayanthi, which is a public holiday. Campaigning is under way in full swing.

2. BJP continues effort to quell rebellion, with many aspiring candidates having been denied tickets. Lakshman Savadi, former deputy chief minister, having quit BJP, may join either Congress and JD(S).

3. The 146th forum organized by the Synergia Foundation on the topic ‘Future of Pharmaceutical Innovation, Tailwinds and Headwinds’ will be held today at Embassy Diamante, 34, Vittal Mallya Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. The 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is being celebrated today at various venues. At Bangalore University, former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and former judge of Supreme Court V. Gopala Gowda will inaugurate the celebrations. BU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jayakara S.M. will preside over the event that will be held in front of BU Administrative Office, Jnanabharathi campus, from 10 a.m. onwards.

5. Ramakrishna Mission, to commemorate its 125th anniversary, will present a three-day music festival — Sri Ramakrishna Sangeeta Saurabha — from today. The inaugural day’s programme features Hindustani classical Bansuri recital by Ravishankar Mishra. He will be accompanied by Gurumurti Vaidya on tabla, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Carnatic classical vocal by Sampagodu S. Vighnaraja, accompanied by Dr. Jyotsna Srikanth on violin, N.G. Ravi on mridanga and B. Rajashekar on morsing, from 7.15 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. It will be held on the mutt’s premises on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi.

6. Kappanna Angala is organizing its 64th classical dance festival. There will be performances by Lavanthi S. Kumar, Shruthi P. and Reshma Shreenath. The programme will be held at Kappanna Angala, #148/1, 32 A Main Road, J.P. Nagar 1st Phase, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

7. MES Kalavedi Dance festival will feature Odissi dance by Lingaraj Pradhan, 6.15 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.; Bharatanrityam by Dr. Shobha Shashikumar, from 7.20 p.m. to 8.20 p.m. The programme will be held at the MES College premises, 15th Cross, Malleswaram.

8. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Concert by Dr. Muddu Mohan and party, 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.; Concert by Dr. S. Sowmya and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

b) Concert by Dr. S.C. Sharma, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Vocal duet by S. Aishwarya and S. Saundarya at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. BJP candidate in Varuna V. Somanna to launch his campaign in a constituency where the Congress has fielded Siddaramaiah. Somanna is set to tour 15 villages.

2. CREDAI and BAI to conduct awareness programme on Kaveri 2 software for registration of properties, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Mamatha to inaugurate the event, in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Nitte University releases unique betel leaf tea today in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

Siddharamaiah, Satish Jarkiholi to hold joint Congress rally in Bhutaramanahatti at 6 p.m.