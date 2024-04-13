April 13, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Two prime accused in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been brought to Bengaluru by the NIA from Kolkata on transit remand. Both will be taken for a routine medical test, after which they will be produced before a NIA court. The duo — Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa — were arrested for their alleged role in a low-intensity blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. The BJP is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya and Mangaluru on April 14. Mr. Modi is scheduled to participate in an election rally and a roadshow. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also visit the State later this week. He is scheduled to campaign in Kolar and Mandya on April 17. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues his concentrated campaign in Old Mysore region. Today, he is in Mysuru, Hunsur and Periyapatana and will be joined by his deputy D.K. Shivakumar. Keeping their hold on South Karnataka is important for both the leaders who hail from the southern parts of the State which go to polls on April 26. Sanchalana is organising a book release and award presentation ceremony today. Ghata Urulitu written by F.M. Nandagao and detective stories by Girish Thalikatte will be released. Sanchalana award will be given to Raffail Raj, president, Akhila Karnataka Catholic Christara Kannada Sangha. Writer Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash and senior Kannada activist Arogyappa will participate in the programme as chief guests. Kariyappa Mestru Nadedidde Daari written by S.K. Ramesh and published by Sapna Book House will be released today at Sapna Book House premises in Gandhi Nagar at 11.30 a.m. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is presenting Haridasa Vijaya, Harikatha by Vishaka Hari today. The programme will be held at Fort High School Grounds in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. The 24th Srirama Navami Music festival will feature Layalavanya programme by disciples of Anoor Ananta Krishna Sharma at Sri Raghavendra and Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple premises, 8th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram, at 6.30 p.m Rasa and Rhythm is organising Odissi dance by Madhulita Mohapatra and her troupe Nrityantar Dance Ensemble, at 3.30 p.m.; Colours of Krishna, an Odissi dance presentation by Madhulita Mohapatra and Nrityantar Dance Ensemble will be at 7.30 p.m. The programmes will be held at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.

