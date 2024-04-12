April 12, 2024 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

1. Filing of nominations begins today for polls to be held on May 7 for the next set of 14 constituencies, mostly in the northern districts. April 19 is the last date for the filing of papers. Among key people filing nominations today are Congress candidate for Kalaburagi Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress candidate for Ballari E. Tukaram, and BJP candidate for Ballari B. Sriramulu.

2. At Shivamogga, rebel BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa will file his nomination as an independent candidate. He is contesting against Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra. He has been miffed over his son being denied a ticket and has accused Mr. Yediyurappa of turning Karnataka into a ‘one family’ unit.

3. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will address a public meeting in Kalaburagi at 12.30 p.m.

4. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to begin a two-day tour of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar districts for election campaign. to address rallies in Kollegal, Nanjangud and H.D. Kote today. His key focus has been Old Mysore region over the past week.

5. Round table conference of CITU on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the role of working class is being held in Mysuru today.

6. In Bengaluru, Karnataka State Building and other Construction Workers’ Federation is releasing posters and pamphlets urging people to defeat BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and condemning its ‘anti-farmer and anti-worker’ policies, at Freedom Park, Sheshadri Road, 11.30 a.m.

7. Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar denies rumours that his wife Veena is considering joining the BJP, after being denied the party ticket from Bagalkot.

8. At Udupi, the family of an accident victim has donated his organs after the 46-year-old male was declared brain dead by doctors.

9. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is presenting a concert by Ramakrishna Murthy and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m.

10. The 24th Srirama Navami Music festival will feature vocal recital by H.S. Karthikeya Sharma and party at Sri Raghavendra and Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple premises, 8th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram, at 6.30 p.m.

