April 12, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

1. A day after BJP released its first list of 189 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi declared in Belagavi today that he has decided to quit the BJP over being denied a ticket. He values the decision of the people of Athani constituency rather than that of ‘any party high command’.

2. Protests by some other leaders who have been denied tickets in the BJP first list, and their supporters. Former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar, who has been asked by the high command to retire from electoral politics, is going to New Delhi to negotiate, insisting that he be given a ticket for another term. Another senior leader, K.S. Eshwarappa, has decided to retire after a nudge from the high command.

3. NIAS Education for the gifted and Iyengar Foundation are jointly organizing Manorama Iyengar Memorial Distinguished Speaker series inaugural lecture on ‘New advances in cancer treatment’ by Professor Puneeth Iyengar of Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York. The event is at JRD Tata Auditorium, NIAS complex, 6 p.m.

4. St. Joseph’s University is organizing a national conference on participatory perspective towards sustainable India. The guests who will be participating in the conference are conservationist ‘Salumarada’ Thimmakka, Deputy Consulate General of Germany Fredrich Brigelen, and civil rights activist Irom Chanu Sharmila. It is being held on the university premises, No. 36, Lalbagh Road, from 8.30 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Sri Ram Navami music programmes in Bengaluru:

A) Mandolin concert by U. Srinivas and party, 4.30 p.m.; concert by Varijashree and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

B) Vocal concert by S. Shankar and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

C) Vocal duet by Nagavalli Nagaraj and Ranjani Vasuki and party, Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

Fact Finding Committee of Community Network Against Protected Areas to release its findings on the violation of Adivasi’s rights in Nagarahole.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Lokayukta police will conduct a public hearing in mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru. People can submit petitions or complaints, at 11 a.m.

2. Naveen Rudolf Rodrigues, a palliative care physician at A J Hospital and Research Centre, Mangaluru, to deliver a lecture on ‘Common cancers and early detection and prevention’ at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya in Mangaluru, 2.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Street Vendors’ Association district president Jagannath Suryavanshi will talk about the various issues they face in Kalaburagi.

ADVERTISEMENT